NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NTST opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,881,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

NTST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 88.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,790,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,450,000 after buying an additional 1,782,158 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,482,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 850,334 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,058.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 648,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 592,335 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 96.2% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,162,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 570,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,237,000.

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single?tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment?grade or creditworthy tenants under long?term, triple?net leases, which generally shift property?level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick?service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

