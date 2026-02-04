iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,579,445 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.69% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $494,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,575 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 485.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

