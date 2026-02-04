Strs Ohio Has $149,000 Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 351,055 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,533.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 371.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company’s product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.