Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,809 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $20,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,006,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,447,000 after purchasing an additional 291,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,269,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,930,000 after buying an additional 442,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,082,000 after buying an additional 219,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,132,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $190.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.08. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $202.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price target on Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

