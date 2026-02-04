Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,042 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,637,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $885,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,229.80. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,380. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,037,964 shares of company stock worth $95,259,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $340.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.04. The company has a market cap of $4.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $350.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

