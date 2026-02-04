TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 121,312 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,840. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,838.25. This represents a 10.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 38,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,462 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

