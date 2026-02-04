Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,539.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 59,297,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,500,652,000 after acquiring an additional 58,995,198 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,058,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,898.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,356,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,929,000 after buying an additional 1,328,981 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,384,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,947,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.3456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.