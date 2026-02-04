Optimize Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 14,808 Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 560.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

