Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,204 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

PZA opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.