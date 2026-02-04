Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF $VRIG Shares Acquired by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises about 7.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 79,490 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 314,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,452,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.0998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities. VRIG was launched on Sep 22, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.