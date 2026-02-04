iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stock Holdings Lifted by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,582 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $531,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,039.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 193,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $122.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.