Payne Capital LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Payne Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Payne Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Essex Bank now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.1124 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

