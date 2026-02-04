Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) & RXO (NYSE:RXO) Head-To-Head Survey

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) and RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Logistics and RXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Logistics -2.46% 6.49% 2.26% RXO -1.25% 0.88% 0.43%

Risk and Volatility

Universal Logistics has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RXO has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Logistics $1.85 billion 0.25 $129.91 million ($1.52) -11.41 RXO $4.55 billion 0.57 -$290.00 million ($0.43) -37.06

This table compares Universal Logistics and RXO”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Universal Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RXO. RXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Universal Logistics and RXO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Logistics 1 2 0 0 1.67 RXO 4 11 4 0 2.00

Universal Logistics currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. RXO has a consensus target price of $16.14, indicating a potential upside of 1.30%. Given RXO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RXO is more favorable than Universal Logistics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.6% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RXO beats Universal Logistics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services. It transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. The company also provides value-added services for individual customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of steamship and rail truck containers between the port or railhead, and the customer. It serves automotive, steel, and other metals, retail and consumer goods, energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

