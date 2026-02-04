Analysts Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price at $5.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Group Walters acquired 6,459,973 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $7,751,967.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,509,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,967.60. This trade represents a 91.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $9,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,459,973 shares in the company, valued at $8,591,764.09. The trade was a 53.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 242,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 171,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 172,628 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 548,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 283,800 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for oncology. Leveraging a proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform, the company designs selective inhibitors aimed at critical cancer targets. Zentalis’ research and development efforts center on delivering differentiated therapies that address unmet medical needs in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead product candidate, ZN-c3, is an orally administered inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 interaction, currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials for advanced solid tumors and hematologic cancers.

