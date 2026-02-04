Hantz Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit announced a multi?year partnership with Affirm to add pay?over?time (BNPL) directly into QuickBooks Payments — a product tie that can boost payment revenue, merchant retention and SMB payment volume over time. Read More.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total transaction of $936,564.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,668,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,458,939.64. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $802.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.12.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $434.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.26 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $617.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

