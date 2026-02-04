Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 29,746 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 29,746 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3,076.5% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 110.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Key Abbott Laboratories News

Positive Sentiment: Abbott’s CEO made a roughly $2M insider purchase, signaling management’s confidence in the stock amid the pullback; insider buying can support sentiment and is often viewed as a bullish sign by investors. Read More.

Abbott’s CEO made a roughly $2M insider purchase, signaling management’s confidence in the stock amid the pullback; insider buying can support sentiment and is often viewed as a bullish sign by investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded ABT to a “Buy,” adding demand-side support from at least one asset manager which can temper downside and attract buyers looking for upgrades. Read More.

Freedom Capital upgraded ABT to a “Buy,” adding demand-side support from at least one asset manager which can temper downside and attract buyers looking for upgrades. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Long-term bullish analysts and dividend-growth commentators highlight Abbott’s Dividend Aristocrat status, strong cash flow and multi-year revenue growth — a reminder of the stock’s longer-term appeal to income and total-return investors. Read More.

Long-term bullish analysts and dividend-growth commentators highlight Abbott’s Dividend Aristocrat status, strong cash flow and multi-year revenue growth — a reminder of the stock’s longer-term appeal to income and total-return investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Abbott’s tie-up with Exact Sciences reshapes its diagnostics footprint even as it signals a strategic pivot; investors will watch integration progress and whether diagnostics can offset nutrition weakness. This is strategically important but will take time to affect results. Read More.

Abbott’s tie-up with Exact Sciences reshapes its diagnostics footprint even as it signals a strategic pivot; investors will watch integration progress and whether diagnostics can offset nutrition weakness. This is strategically important but will take time to affect results. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary is mixed — some bullish takes and value comparisons (e.g., relative to peers) keep the long-term case alive but do not remove near-term execution risks. Read More.

Analyst commentary is mixed — some bullish takes and value comparisons (e.g., relative to peers) keep the long-term case alive but do not remove near-term execution risks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: FDA is scrutinizing the FreeStyle Libre system and broader quality controls, raising regulatory and remediation risk that could affect device revenue, recall costs or approval timelines — a clear near-term negative for investor sentiment. Read More.

FDA is scrutinizing the FreeStyle Libre system and broader quality controls, raising regulatory and remediation risk that could affect device revenue, recall costs or approval timelines — a clear near-term negative for investor sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Abbott warned of profit pressure after missing revenue estimates; pediatric nutrition remains under sustained pressure, which is the primary near-term drag on revenue and margins. Continued weakness in that division is a key reason earnings guidance was tempered. Read More.

Abbott warned of profit pressure after missing revenue estimates; pediatric nutrition remains under sustained pressure, which is the primary near-term drag on revenue and margins. Continued weakness in that division is a key reason earnings guidance was tempered. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several brokerages cut price targets recently (Barclays lowered its target to $142 though kept an overweight rating; Daiwa and Leerink trimmed targets to $113 and $119), increasing short-term selling pressure by reducing upside expectations and signaling cautious near-term forecasts. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $108.95 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.27 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $189.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

