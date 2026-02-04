Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 146.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Down 9.7%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $241.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.31. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,925. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total transaction of $786,883.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,333.41. This represents a 27.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,017 shares of company stock worth $4,505,916 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

