WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $160,187,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,221,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,222,000 after purchasing an additional 386,184 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,370,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 749.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,292,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $40,417,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $329.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.46 and a 200-day moving average of $312.65. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $363.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 96 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.18, for a total transaction of $31,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,096,063.30. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $6,609,091. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

