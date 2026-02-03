Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.040-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.0 million-$925.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.1 million.
Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,225. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.90.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,176.62. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,638.72. The trade was a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Skyworks reported $1.54 EPS vs. consensus ~$1.41 and revenue of $1.04B vs. ~$999M; margins and ROE improved, signaling healthier profitability. View Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Management gave upbeat Q2 earnings guidance and cited stronger demand from 5G handset adoption, which supports higher near-term chip demand and underpins the beat. Skyworks forecasts upbeat earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and preview coverage is mixed ahead of results — some previews flagged areas to watch (channel inventory, handset cycles), which could temper reaction to the beat. Earnings preview
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cut — Morgan Stanley lowered its target from $89 to $68 and moved to an “equal weight” rating, reducing near-term analyst-driven upside expectations. Benzinga coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/merger disclosures add uncertainty — supplemental disclosures tied to the Qorvo merger lawsuits were filed, which could mean legal costs, distraction, or deal risk overhang. Supplemental disclosures
- Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Q4 softness and execution concerns that may be weighing on sentiment despite the Q1 beat. Q4 comment/analysis
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $3,261,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.
