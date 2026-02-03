Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.040-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.0 million-$925.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.1 million.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,225. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,176.62. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,638.72. The trade was a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $3,261,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

