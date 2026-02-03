iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,204 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 34,396 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,854 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,854 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HSCZ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,688. The company has a market cap of $181.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

