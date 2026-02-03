Short Interest in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Grows By 21.7%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,537 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 1,263 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

enGene Stock Down 5.7%

enGene stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. 954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,160. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. enGene has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

