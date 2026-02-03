TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Price Down 11.7% After Insider Selling

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $68.73 and last traded at $68.2080. 1,926,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,117,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.21.

Specifically, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $39,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,612.75. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransUnion from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of TransUnion and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.08.

TransUnion Trading Down 12.6%

The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.59.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Featured Articles

