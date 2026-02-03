Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Down 25.8% in January

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,204 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 73,014 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,499 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,499 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Farmer Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of FARM stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 68,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,825. Farmer Brothers has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Farmer Brothers had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Farmer Brothers will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Farmer Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Farmer Brothers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Farmer Brothers in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Brothers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmer Brothers by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmer Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Brothers by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 218,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 210.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Brothers

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ: FARM) is a specialty coffee roaster and distributor that serves the foodservice, hospitality and office coffee markets across the United States. The company produces and delivers coffee, tea, single-serve products and beverage equipment, supporting its customers with supply chain solutions, equipment maintenance and barista training services. Its operations are organized to serve commercial accounts ranging from national restaurant chains and convenience stores to independent coffee shops and corporate offices.

Founded in 1912 in Texas, Farmer Brothers has grown from a regional roaster into a national supplier with a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities.

