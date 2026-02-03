NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 763,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 319,946 shares.The stock last traded at $24.5050 and had previously closed at $24.49.
NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Up 0.1%
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.
NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $0.0733 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF
About NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF
The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years. MMIT was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.
