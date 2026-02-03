YouGov (LON:YOU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 221 and last traded at GBX 221, with a volume of 1577967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on YouGov from GBX 760 to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 565 to GBX 438 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of YouGov from GBX 385 to GBX 380 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 482.

The firm has a market cap of £259.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 285.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35.

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world’s largest research networks.

Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

