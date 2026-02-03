East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2026

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGRGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 21057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

East Side Games Group Stock Down 1.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.83.

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.05 million for the quarter. East Side Games Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that East Side Games Group Inc. will post 0.1166667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About East Side Games Group

(Get Free Report)

East Side Games Group Inc is a free-to-play mobile game group, that creates engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Its studio group entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile; Trailer Park Boys Greasy Money, and many more. It generates revenue through in-app purchases (IAP) from the sale of in-game virtual items that enhance the gameplaying experience, and through in-game advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.