East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 21057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

East Side Games Group Stock Down 1.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.83.

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.05 million for the quarter. East Side Games Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that East Side Games Group Inc. will post 0.1166667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group Inc is a free-to-play mobile game group, that creates engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Its studio group entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile; Trailer Park Boys Greasy Money, and many more. It generates revenue through in-app purchases (IAP) from the sale of in-game virtual items that enhance the gameplaying experience, and through in-game advertising.

