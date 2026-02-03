Short Interest in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) Expands By 25.9%

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 240,570 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 191,108 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned 0.40% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 0.7%

CHAU stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 118,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,721. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $125.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.56.

About Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. CHAU was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

