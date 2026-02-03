Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Shares Up 31% – Should You Buy?

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 31% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 113,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 132,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Panoro Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$139.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the southern Peru. The company was formerly known as Panoro Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Panoro Minerals Ltd. in June 2003. Panoro Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

