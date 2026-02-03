Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.3880. Approximately 4,217,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,184,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.25 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $20.00 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.

In related news, CFO Alan Kirshenbaum acquired 33,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,672.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 33,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,672.90. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas I. Ostrover acquired 139,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,098,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,480. The trade was a 746.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 395,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,393. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.