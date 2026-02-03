PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Trading Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.6320. Approximately 280,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,147,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

PagerDuty Stock Down 14.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $816.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. PagerDuty had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 266,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $3,560,004.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,389,665 shares in the company, valued at $31,902,027.75. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 60.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 36,517 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 110.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 77,251 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 358,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

