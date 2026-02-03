Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Short Interest Down 17.1% in January

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 178,269 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 215,056 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 793,889 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 793,889 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,169,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,256 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,252,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,652 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,789,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,631,000 after buying an additional 1,316,406 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 10,013.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 968,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after buying an additional 958,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,897,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,421,000 after buying an additional 915,855 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 447,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,856. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

