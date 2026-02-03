Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,558 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 28,092 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 500,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,509. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.77. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.1784 dividend. This represents a yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $383,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account. EAGL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Eagle.

