Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Royalty Management Stock Performance

RMCO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,883. Royalty Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.50 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

Get Royalty Management alerts:

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Royalty Management had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Royalty Management Company Profile

Royalty Management Corporation is a Houston?based mineral royalty acquisition and management company that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of oil and gas royalty interests. The firm’s primary business activity is the acquisition of royalty and overriding royalty interests in onshore oil and gas properties, allowing investors to participate in production revenue streams without the operational risks associated with drilling and exploration. Royalty Management targets assets in established U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.