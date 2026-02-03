Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

HFRO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. 32,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 53.3% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 41,543 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 307,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, GatePass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to seek total return with an emphasis on current income. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a broad range of credit instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield corporate bonds, distressed debt and other special situation opportunities. In addition to its credit allocations, HFRO may also invest in equity securities, convertible instruments and derivative instruments to hedge risk or enhance yield.

Since commencing operations in 2006, Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has employed an opportunistic, value-oriented strategy to capitalize on market dislocations and mispriced assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.