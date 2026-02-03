Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Price Performance

Shares of VGM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 157,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,102. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

About Inv Vk Tr Inv

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

