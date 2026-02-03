Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.
Inv Vk Tr Inv Price Performance
Shares of VGM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 157,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,102. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.
About Inv Vk Tr Inv
