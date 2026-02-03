Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 196,769 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 84,871 shares.The stock last traded at $14.37 and had previously closed at $14.29.

Seven and I Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53.

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Seven and I had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Seven and I Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven and I

Seven & I Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based diversified retail holding company best known for its convenience store operations under the 7-Eleven banner. Established as a holding company in 2005 through the reorganization of legacy retail businesses, Seven & I groups a portfolio of retail and service businesses including convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, foodservice operations, and financial services.

The company’s core activity is the development and franchising of convenience stores that offer a mix of prepared foods, grocery items, daily necessities and quick-service retail products.

