Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $27.21. Chugai Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $28.1910, with a volume of 28,978 shares.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 22.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines. The company develops both biologics and small-molecule therapies, with particular emphasis on oncology and immunology as well as treatments for bone and metabolic disorders. Chugai’s activities span the full drug lifecycle from early research and clinical development through regulatory approval, manufacturing and post-marketing support.

Chugai is known for its research-driven approach and its work on monoclonal antibodies and other biologic therapeutics.

