Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 3rd (ALB, APTV, AXSM, BBY, BG, BLK, BPRN, BXP, CACI, CENX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 3rd:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $107.00 to $108.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $102.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $106.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $102.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $245.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $117.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by CICC Research from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its target price increased by Hovde Group from $35.00 to $37.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BXP (NYSE:BXP) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $645.00 to $700.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $37.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $102.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $235.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 200 to GBX 215. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $99.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Gordon Haskett from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $33.00 to $40.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $84.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $143.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $136.00 to $132.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $54.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $160.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $45.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $49.00 to $57.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $13.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $232.00 to $224.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $256.00 to $300.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) had its price target boosted by Hovde Group from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $286.00 to $299.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $297.00 to $330.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $317.00 to $330.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $318.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $240.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price increased by Daiwa Capital Markets from $230.00 to $240.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $39.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Daiwa Capital Markets from $41.00 to $50.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $868.00 to $696.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 95 to GBX 85. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 87 to GBX 86. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $240.00 to $255.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $40.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to GBX 125. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $53.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $175.00 to $280.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $49.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $118.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $113.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $78.00 to $76.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $5.50 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $260.00 to $220.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $144.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $80.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $87.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $182.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $180.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $53.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $160.00 to $140.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $124.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $18.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $188.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $260.00 to $286.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $129.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $16.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $69.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $44.00 to $48.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $98.00 to $99.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $17.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $378.00 to $417.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $366.00 to $404.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

