Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 3rd (ALB, APTV, AXSM, BBY, BG, BLK, BPRN, BXP, CACI, CENX)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2026

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 3rd:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $107.00 to $108.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $102.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $106.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $102.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $245.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $117.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by CICC Research from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its target price increased by Hovde Group from $35.00 to $37.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BXP (NYSE:BXP) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $645.00 to $700.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $37.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $102.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $235.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 200 to GBX 215. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $99.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Gordon Haskett from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $33.00 to $40.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $84.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $143.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $136.00 to $132.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $54.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $160.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $45.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $49.00 to $57.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $13.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $232.00 to $224.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $256.00 to $300.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) had its price target boosted by Hovde Group from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $286.00 to $299.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $297.00 to $330.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $317.00 to $330.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $318.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $240.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price increased by Daiwa Capital Markets from $230.00 to $240.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $39.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Daiwa Capital Markets from $41.00 to $50.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $868.00 to $696.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 95 to GBX 85. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 87 to GBX 86. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $240.00 to $255.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $40.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to GBX 125. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $53.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $175.00 to $280.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $49.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $118.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $113.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $78.00 to $76.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $5.50 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $260.00 to $220.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $144.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $80.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $87.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $182.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $180.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $53.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $160.00 to $140.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $124.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $18.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $188.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $260.00 to $286.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $129.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $16.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $69.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $44.00 to $48.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $98.00 to $99.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $17.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $378.00 to $417.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $366.00 to $404.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

