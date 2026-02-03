Short Interest in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Expands By 28.4%

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,294,469 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 11,912,272 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,646,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,646,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. 6,994,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $41.80.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,749.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

