WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 46,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 25,334 shares.The stock last traded at $70.4550 and had previously closed at $69.76.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOL. Creative Planning boosted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,683,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 321,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 310,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 223,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of 300 largest companies ranked by market capitalization from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

