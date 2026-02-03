Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Graphic Packaging updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.750-1.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.2% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,333,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,385,000 after purchasing an additional 968,777 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,046,000 after buying an additional 318,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,637,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,178,000 after acquiring an additional 563,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,202,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,070 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

