iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,561,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,424,000 after purchasing an additional 328,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,796,000 after buying an additional 884,640 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,599,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,816,000 after buying an additional 229,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,106,000 after buying an additional 1,298,316 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

