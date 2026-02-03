Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.320-9.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $193.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $193.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.94%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. This represents a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,354. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadridge Financial Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadridge Financial Solutions this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $3,851,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,782,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,221,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.