SemiLEDS Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDS Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,884 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 1,398 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,858 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SemiLEDS has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.06.

SemiLEDS (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDS had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SemiLEDS in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SemiLEDS has an average rating of “Sell”.

SemiLEDS Corp. is a developer and manufacturer of high-performance light?emitting diode (LED) solutions serving a range of commercial, industrial and specialty markets. The company designs, packages and sells both white and ultraviolet LED products that are used in applications such as general illumination, horticultural lighting, architectural accent lighting and specialty curing or sterilization processes. SemiLEDS’ product portfolio encompasses single?die high?power LEDs, multi?chip arrays and custom modules tailored to specific customer requirements.

Leveraging in?house research and development capabilities, SemiLEDS focuses on delivering advanced thermal management, high luminous efficacy and long operational lifetimes in its LED offerings.

