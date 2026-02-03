Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV) Short Interest Up 35.3% in January

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 204,147 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 150,846 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,352 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,352 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 15,171.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,857,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,279,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,749,000 after acquiring an additional 828,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after acquiring an additional 512,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 178.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,581,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 5,529.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 828,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 813,745 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.72. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.