Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.1750, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 34,026 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

The Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt obligations issued by state, municipal, and local governments across the United States. Through its diversified portfolio, NUV aims to deliver a stable stream of tax-advantaged income while preserving capital.

NUV’s investment strategy focuses on long-term municipal bonds, selecting securities based on credit quality, yield potential, and sector diversification.

