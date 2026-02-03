Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.1750, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
The Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt obligations issued by state, municipal, and local governments across the United States. Through its diversified portfolio, NUV aims to deliver a stable stream of tax-advantaged income while preserving capital.
NUV’s investment strategy focuses on long-term municipal bonds, selecting securities based on credit quality, yield potential, and sector diversification.
