iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 285,521 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 210,361 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,487 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,487 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:THRO opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,805.32 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Get iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,021,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF by 4,690.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,514,000 after buying an additional 1,967,991 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,077,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF by 966.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 228,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,394,000.

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (THRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected to provide exposure to multiple themes, including emerging and structural trends. THRO was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.