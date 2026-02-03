Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Shares Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) were down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 710,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,079% from the average daily volume of 60,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Premier Health of America Stock Down 20.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Premier Health of America

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes. It also offers health consulting, nursing, and healthcare services in remote communities, as well as provides nursing and assistance services in remote regions; and Code Bleu, an agency to employ staff nurses.

