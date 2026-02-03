Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.860-1.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $652.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.62. Mitsui & Co. has a twelve month low of $333.10 and a twelve month high of $679.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $596.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $10.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $3.17. Mitsui & Co. had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $22.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co. will post 42.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mitsui & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitsui & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MITSY) is a global sogo shosha, or general trading company, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in the aftermath of World War II, Mitsui & Co has grown into one of Japan’s largest trading houses, operating across a wide range of industries to connect producers, manufacturers and consumers around the world.

The company’s core activities include commodity trading, resource and energy development, project and infrastructure development, and strategic investing.

