Tsfg LLC Has $15.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $203.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

